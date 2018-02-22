Brig. Gen Chukwu Replaces Brig. Gen. Kukasheka as Army Spokesperson... As Gen. S.K. Usman Proceeds to NIPSS Kuru

The Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Sani Usman Kukasheka has been replaced by Brig-Gen. JTE Chukwu.

General Usman stated this in a statement Thursday that he is proceeding on a senior executive course at the National Institute for Policy and Strategy Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Jos.

“Good evening all, I am glad to inform you that I have been nominated to attend Senior Executive Course 40 at the prestigious National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.

“As a matter of fact, I have already reported and commenced the programme.

“Accordingly, Brigadier General JTE Chukwu has been appointed as the new Director, Army Public Relations, while Colonel MA Anka has been appointed Commandant, NASPRI,” Kukaseka said.

General Usman Kukaseka who is now a participant, Senior Executive Course 40/2018, NIPSS, said that formal handing and taking over between Jude and I will take place at the Army Headquarters Conference Room on Monday 26 February 2018.

The outgoing Army Spokesperson said that further details would be communicated to the media and commended them “all for your kind support, cooperation and understanding throughout my tenure as DAPR”.

He also requested the media to “extend same to the new DAPR to enable him too have a successful tenure. Thank you and God bless.”