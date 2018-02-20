Total Nigeria Plc Presents Starter Packs To Graduands Of Its 2015 Skills Acquisition Programme Beneficiaries In Kaduna

Total Nigeria Plc presents starter packs to nine graduating youths of its Skills Acquisition Program (SAP) in Koko, Warri North LGA of Delta State. The Skills Acquisition Program is a sustainable youth development scheme designed to address one of the company’s focal corporate social responsibility pillars, Local and Economic Development. Under this program, less privileged youths of the its host communities are trained in vocations of their choice which include but not limited to Welding & Fabrication, Furniture Making, Fashion & Designing, Computer Studies, Hair and Beauty Art and Fish/Crop farming. The program is aimed at empowering youths in Total Nigeria Plc’s host communities. Since its inception in Koko in 2006, the program has, with today’s graduation, empowered 54 beneficiaries in the community.

Through the Skills Acquisition Program, young and disadvantaged persons from Koko in Delta State, as well as Makera and Kakuri in Kaduna state are screened and selected for training placements in certified training centers. Training materials and allowances are provided for the beneficiaries and their trainers to ensure they are well equipped with the necessary learning tools. Close monitoring from the community leaders and Total Nigeria Plc ensures that the beneficiaries remain committed to successfully completing their training and maximize the benefits derived from it. Upon completion of their training, which usually spans one year, Total Nigeria Plc assist these youths to fully establish their businesses in their various fields by providing them with starter packs. The starter packs are work tools recommended by the trainers to establish the beneficiaries in their businesses upon graduation. Total equally pays two years shop rent in advance to support the sustenance of the businesses towards becoming stable startups.

The Managing Director, Mr. Jean-Philippe Torres in his address presented by Mr. Albert Mabuyaku, The Corporate Affairs Manager, reiterates Total Nigeria Plc’s continued efforts towards achieving its shared ambition of sustainable development for its communities. He also implored the graduates to remain focused in their ambition to become achievers in their chosen fields, whilst working hard to contribute positively to the growth and development of their community.

Cross section of nine graduating beneficiaries of Total Nigeria Plc's Skills Acquisition Program in Koko, Delta. Present are Mr. Albert Mabuyaku (Corporate Affairs Manager) and Mrs. Chinwe Ifechigha (Corporate Social Responsibility Manager) representing Total Nigeria Plc as well as members of the Koko Community Management Authority (KCMA), family members and friends.

