All Progressives Congress Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State Distances Self From Purported Endorsement

In a leaders meeting of Oguta Local Government Area of All Progressives Congress (APC) held to review political developments in the country in general, and Imo State and Oguta LGA in particular, the purported adoption of a particular gubernatorial aspirant *by some misguided elements in the Local Government, acting with neither authority nor legitimacy,* was discussed among other issues, and the following resolutions were passed and adopted:

1. That the purported suspension of the Oguta LGA APC Party Chairman, Hon. Casmir Ohamara, contrary to the laid-down provisions in the party constitution is baseless, null, void and of no consequence whatsoever.

2. That the leadership of All Progressives Congress in Oguta LGA categorically disassociates itself from the purported suspension; *consequently, we disregard and dismiss in its entirety the so-called suspension,* and do hereby pass a vote of confidence on the party chairman, Hon. Casmir Ohamara and members of his executive

3. That the purported adoption of Mr. Uche Nwosu as gubernatorial candidate by Imo State government political appointees from Oguta Local Government Area and their hirelings is most irresponsible and underlines their acute lack of political knowledge.

4. That we frown at, and condemn the introduction of mock primaries into APC for the selection of candidates for elective positions, as same runs contrary to the party constitution and manifesto.

5. That we support and stand by the processes laid down by the party constitution for the selection of candidates for elective positions and pledge our total commitment to the victory of our great party in the forthcoming elections.

_Long Live All Progressives Congress_

_Long Live Oguta Local Government Area_

_Long Live Imo State, Nigeria_

Signed:

1. Sir B. A. Ejiogu (fmr. Hon. Commissioner for Education);

2. Hon. Casmir Ohamara (Chairman, All Progressive Congress, Oguta LGA);

3. Hon. Ndukwe Christian Ottih (fmr. Executive Chairman, Oguta LGA; S.A, Principal Officer);

4. Hon. Canice Uzor (fmr. Supervisory Councillor for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Oguta LGA);

5. Sir Jude Egbu (Leader, Obudi / Aro Ward);

6. Hon. (Mrs.) Ada Okorie (fmr. Supervisory Councillor, Oguta LGA);

7. Chief I.O.C. okeke (Fmr. Board Member, NAPEP, oguta LGA);

8. Barrister Emma Ojure-Amadi (fmr. SECLOG, Oguta LGA; fmr. Chairman, ACN, Oguta LGA);

9. Chief (Sir) H.U. Nwokedi (fmr. 3-time Party Chairman, Oguta LGA);

10. Chinedu C. Okoronkwo (Ward A) Asst. Treasurer;

11. Udom Emmanuel (Leader, Ward B, Oguta);

12. Hon. Emmanuel Ifuma (Welfare Secretary, Oguta LGA);

13. Chief Vincent Asonna (Leader, Oru Ward);

14. Agunwa Emeka Nzeribe (Leader).