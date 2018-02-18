TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 18 February 2018 11:27 CET

Photo Report: COAS, Lt. Gen. Burutai and other senior officers at the warfront in Sambisa forest.

By Ahmed Abu, The Nigerian Voice, Maiduguri




COAS, Lt. Gen. Burutai, in Sambisa forest war front to boost morale of troops on Saturday.


Exercise with COAS Saturday in Sambisa forest by troops.


COAS, Lt. Gen. Burutai, drilling troops to warm up in Saturday at the war front in Sambisa forest


Troops listening to address by COAS, Lt. Gen. Burutai at the war front in Sambisa Forest Saturday


COAS, Lt. Gen.Burutai, addressing troops at the war front Saturday in Sambisa forest.


COAS, Lt. Gen. Burutai taking salute from troops on parade at the war front on Saturday In Sambisa forest


COAS, Lt. Gen. Burutai inspecting parade from the troops at the war front on Saturday in Sambisa Forest


COAS, Lt. Gen. Burutai and other senior officers in group photograph at the warfront in Sambisa forest Saturday.

THE GREATEST PLEASURE IN LIFE IS DOING WHAT PEOPLE SAY YOU CANNOT DO.
By: K.OWARE - Hamburg

