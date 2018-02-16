TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

PDP News | 16 February 2018 20:38 CET

Aniocha North PDP Suspends Lawmaker, Five Others

By Kenneth Orusi, The Nigerian Voice, Asaba

The purported removal of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), chairman in the council, Mr. Victor Egbune, has brought to the member representing Aniocha North in the Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA), Mr Emeka Nwaobi and five others an indefinite suspension from the party.

The suspension followed what has been described as alleged anti-party activities, spearheaded by the lawmaker, with Mr. Julius Ego, Aniocha North PDP, Secretary, Mr. KC Ogbolue, Auditor, Mrs Dorathy Udeh, Woman leader, Mr. Ejike Ogbechie, Ex-Officio and Mr. Patrick Nwaoba, Ex-Officio, used by the lawmaker to carry out the controversial removal of the party’s chairman which is currently generating mixed reactions in the state.

It was gathered that the local government PDP disciplinary committee, chaired by Mr. Odum Andrew, Mr. Anslem Odiakaose, secretary, Mr. Uwagwu Ike, Mr. Kingslay Azu, Pat Onochie, Mrs Maido and Ike Okonkwor will be summoning the suspended party members for possible trial.


