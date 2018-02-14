Ethiopian journalists Eskinder Nega and Woubshet Taye released from prison

New York, February 14, 2018--The Committee to Protect Journalists welcomes news that Ethiopian journalists Eskinder Nega and Woubshet Taye are free from prison after each served nearly seven years.

"We are pleased that Eskinder Nega and Woubshet Taye are finally free since their arrests and convictions were shameful miscarriages of justice," said CPJ Africa Program Coordinator Angela Quintal. "We now urge the Ethiopian government to drop charges against other journalists and to implement the reforms needed for a free press to flourish."

Woubshet and Eskinder were both arrested in 2011 and convicted in 2012 in unrelated cases. CPJ research shows that the terror-related charges the journalists faced were fabricated in retaliation for their critical reporting.

Eskinder, a prominent columnist and editor of now-shuttered newspapers, and Woubshet, a former editor with the weekly newspaper Awramba Times, were among 746 prisoners that the Ethiopian government last week announced would be pardoned, according to news reports .