PCNI Donates Medical Equipment, Reconstruction Materials Worth N2Billion to BOSG

He further stated that "Rebuilding of hospital infrastructure is meant to complement our short-term interventions such as the medical outreach programs that have been going on across the north east"

Also the PCNI has flagged off a Housing Refurbishing Material Support Programme HRMSP intended to provide access to an improved housing, in terms of quality and standard for returnees and people directly affected by the insurgency.

A total of 298,000 pieces of timber, 59,710 ceiling boards and 20,865 bags of assorted nails were handed over to the governor.

14,100 bundles of zinc and 2,400 bags of cement were also part of the presidential committee's intervention to the state.