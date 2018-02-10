Photo Report: Lagos City Marathon at Atlantic City on Saturday, 10th February, 2018.

The annual Lagos City Marathon at Atlantic City was held today, Saturday, 10th February, 2018. The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode and his wife, Mrs Bolanle Ambode presented cheques to winners of competition.

Wife of the governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode presenting a cheque to Miss. Herpha Guta, winner of the female 42 kilometer marathon during the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon at Atlantic City on Saturday, 10th February, 2018.

Wife of the governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (L); deputy governor of Lagos State, Dr. (Mrs.) Oluranti Adebule (3rd right); British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwrigh (r); and the three female winners; Miss. Herpha Guta (3rd left), Girma Getecw (2nd right) & Abebe Hordof (2nd left), during the presentation of prizes to the winners of the female 42 kilometer marathon at the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon at Atlantic City on Saturday, 10th February, 2018.

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (m), his wife, Bolanle (L); Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung (r); and winners of the 20 & 10 kilometers marathon respectively, Miss Damilola & Bimpe Oluwaseyi, during the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon at Atlantic City on Saturday, 10th February, 2018.

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (m), his wife, Bolanle (2nd left); deputy governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Oluranti Adebule (L); Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung (2nd right); GMD. Access Bank Plc, Mr. Herbert Wigwe (r); and the winners of 20 & 10 kilometers respectively, Miss Damilola & Bimpe Oluwaseyi, during the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon at Atlantic City on Saturday, 10th February, 2018.

