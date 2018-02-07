Imo Guber 2019: Imolites Standstill For Madumere, Shut Down Imo

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere’s governorship ambition has continued to receive enormous supports from Imolites as unprecedented crowd, yesterday, matched through the major streets of Owerri, the capital of Imo state in solidarity with Prince Eze Madumere’s governorship ambition, come 2019.

The crowd were said to have come from Mbaitoli, the home local government area of the Deputy Governor, Ohaji/Egbema, Nkwerre and Nwangele local government areas of the State numbering over 3000, who later besieged the office of the Deputy Governor, urging him to take a bold step to contest the plum position of governorship in 2019, explaining that he is most qualified and has capacity to deliver the goods.

The leader of the mammoth crowd, Chief Chidi Nwaogu who addressed the press said the solidarity match which is first of its kind in the political formation of Imo state to urge Madumere to join the gubernatorial race, pointing out that he is the most qualified among all the aspirants.

Barr. Nwaogu observed that Madumere fits in the 12 points criteria released by Governor Rochas Okorocha for aspirants of the exalted position, adding that with Madumere, APC is assured of victory come 2019 general elections.

His words; “According Governor’s criteria, Madumere has the capacity, he is competent, an administrator per excellence; he is humble, loyal, crises resolution expert, man of the people and most importantly he has got the cognate experience in Nigeria and in the diaspora. He has been tried and tested and he delivered at all times.”

With placards that read ‘For Imo governorship 2019, ask for Mr. integrity, Mr. incorruptible, vision 2019, Madumere all the way, It’s Madumere or…among others. Barr. Chidi said the crowd has come to identify with Mr. Perfect, Mr. Home boy who understands the heart beats of the polity and the people.

He charged all lovers of the State to key into the vision and success story as all hands are on deck to ensure the State does not get any emergency Governor.

‘’Please Madumere; join the race for consolidation. We are urging him to come out and we advised other friends of Madumere and lovers of good things to identify with the vision; ‘’ Nwaogu echoed.

Lending his voice, the member representing Mbaitoli in the House of Assembly, Hon Ifeanyi Nnataraonye described the solidarity march as unique, pointing out that Madumere’s humble, peaceful and loyal dispositions with experiences in both private and public sector are enough qualities to qualify him into Okorocha’s shoes .

He urged Imo people to continue to appreciate the good works of the governor, adding that Madumere’s result oriented and contributions to the development of the state are reasons Mbaitoli people and others are appealing to him to join the race the governorship seat, come 2019.

Ekweremba Princewill from Ohaji/Egbema who was part of the crowd with his group highlighted Madumere’s contributions to the peace of the area and in all oil producing communities speak volume, adding that the youths of the area are solidly behind him.

In his comments, Nwafor Isaac from Nwangele said; “We support Madumere because he is humble and humane, adding that most of those parading themselves as leaders were mentored and guided by Madumere including some of them that are jostling for both governorship and other political positions. They seem to have forgotten where they are coming from and how they started. For us, it is not our culture to disrespect our elders and those that nurtured and brought us to lime light. We love justice, equity and fair play and we cannot afford to do this evil against our brothers from other zones. This is the turn of Owerri zone and it is unquestionable. There is no controversy about this”; he submitted.

Addressing the crowd at the Deputy Governor’s office, the Special Adviser to the Deputy Governor on Political Matters, Chief Chris Nwaike commended the people for identifying with Madumere who he said was unavoidably absent.

Nwaike reiterated that Madumere is eminently qualified for any political position in the State including governorship, pointing out that his contributions to the peace and development of Imo State is second to none.

He urged the people to continue their support for Prince Madumere and his vision, adding that the state would be in safe hands with Prince Madumere, describing as incorruptible and impartial.