Nigeria Immigration service promotes 78 officers in Osun 

The Nigeria Immigration Service has promoted 78 officers of the Service in Osun State Command with a charge to them to rededicate themselves to their duties and keep working hard.

Out of the 78 newly promoted officers, 77 were decorated with their new ranks at the immigration office in Osogbo, the state capital amidst joy and excitement while a Deputy Comptroller, Mr Ogba Edward who was promoted to the rank of Comptroller was decorated in Abuja.

Speaking on the occasion, the Comptroller of NIS in the state, Mr Adebowale Idowu charged the newly promoted officers to keep working hard in their various duty posts.

The Comptroller said the Osun Command of NIS is known for discipline and hardworking and charged his men to do more. He said the promotion of the officers was unique and urged them to add more efforts so as to justify the elevation.

The ceremony was attended by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Fimihan Adeoye, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr Aboluwoye Akinwande Ebenezer, the Comptroller of the Nigerian Prison Service, Mr Segun Oluwasemire and the Assistant Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr Indubusi Agu as well as top echelon of the NIS in Osun including the Assistant Comptroller of the NIS who is also the Passport Control Officer (PCO) in the State, Prince Adedayo Oyinlola.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Fimihan Adeoye tasked the newly promoted officers of NIS to strive to add value to the service and the nation.

CP Adeoye said: "The actual value of a man is not by what he has received but by what he has given. You are expected to do more by giving more to the humanity and that's when you are valuable in real sense. I congratulate you and i appreciate your families for their sacrifices which enable you to be able to do your work and reach this levels".

the Comptroller of the Nigerian Prison Service, Mr Segun Oluwasemire and the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr Aboluwoye Akinwande Ebenezer also congratulated the newly promoted officers of NIS and urged them not to relent in rendering the service they are employed to give.