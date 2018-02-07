Ikeja Electric Reinforces Commitment To Safety With Launch Of Power Play

Lagos, Nigeria: February 7, 2018:Ikeja Electric Plc (IE), Nigeria’s largest electricity distribution company, has taken its safety enlightenment campaign a notch higherwith the unveiling of its proprietary board game tagged Power Play©.

The game, which is novel in the electricity industry is designed as an education and entertainment tool, which provides information relating to hazards and common violations as well as other operational aspects of the business, to customers in IE network, in a family-friendly format.

During the unveiling ceremony, which was held today at the Estate Junior Grammar School, Ijaiye-Ogba, Lagos, the company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Felix Ofulue, noted that the risks and hazards of the electricity sector needed to be communicated in a creative way, such that all customers including family units could embrace tenets of safety and care, while enjoying fun time.

L-R, Mr. Dapo Omolade, National Coordinator, Safety Advocacy and Empowerment Foundation, Mr. Hakeem Dickson, Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Felix Ofulue, Head, Corporate Communications Ikeja Electric and Mrs Folashade Lediju, Director of Admin & Human Resources, Lagos State, during the launching of IE proprietary "Power-Play Board Game" ©, at Stadium Junior Secondary School Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos

“The changing communications landscape, is a major factor in IE’s quest to seek new and very innovative ways of sharing important messaging that cuts across all customer segment. We have to find creative ways to communicate to all stakeholders in a manner that is both fun and factual. This is why we have createdPower Play©and we hope it will provide helpful information that will reduce accidents, protect from hazards, help provide operational information and even save lives”, he said.

The game which is a registered trademark of Ikeja Electric, is conceptualized and manufactured locally. It comprises a segmented board, dice, tokens and labelled cards with instructions on how to play.

Ofulue pointed out that the choice of the launch location was strategic because it provide a platform to share the educational tool with the students with a view to stimulating their interest to become champions of safety education.

“We are beginning with our secondary school children aswe believe that they will best embrace the knowledge embedded in the game and of course they will champion the fun-learning process in their various families, being at a significant time of their lives where board games are still a thing of interest and adventure”, he pointed out.

Dignitaries present at the ceremony include the Director General of Lagos State Safety Commission, Hon. Hakeem Dickson; Director, HR & Admin for Lagos State Ministry of Education and CDC Chairman of Ifako/Ijaiye LG, Chief A.Onifade

Ikeja Electric continues to innovatively bridge service and communication gaps between the company and their various publics. Recent awards have followed stellar performances in the area of safety as well, an area Ikeja Electric has made giant strides, acquiring the much coveted OHSAS 18001 and the ISO 9001Certifications- the first of its kind in the industry.