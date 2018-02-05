TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

IBB: I stand by my statement, Buhari is too old for 2019 Presidency

By The Nigerian Voice

Former military leader Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (retd.) said he stands by statement calling for a “new generation of leaders, according to Mr. Kassim Afegbua.

In a widely-circulated statement, Afegbua quoted IBB as advising President Muhammadu Buhari not to stand for re-election in 2019.

Hours after the statement was released to the media, another statement from Babangida disowned the earlier statement.

But in an interview with ChannelsTV Sunday night Mr Kassim Afegbua said the former president stands by the first statement.

“The former military president authorised the statement I issued. I didn’t just put out the statement on my own,” he said.

He said Babangida wants a new generational set of leaders come 2019.


