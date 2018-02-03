Meet Kate Wasley, the sexy model who's bringing body diversity to the SI swimsuit Issue

When it was announced that Australian curve model Kate Wasley would be part of the crew to be featured in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue , we could hardly contain ourselves. The 23-year-old bombshell blonde fires on all cylinders: she’s absolutely gorgeous, she’s a body-positive advocate, and she has a fresh, genuine sense of humor that we can’t get enough of. In one of her Instagram posts , she wrote, “Got a bikini? Got a body? You got yourself that bikini body.” Preach!

Kate and fellow Aussie model Georgia Gibbs created an Instagram page called Any BODY , and it’s a magical place where women of all shapes and sizes are equally celebrated. Kate and Georgia continue to be our greatest inspirations when it comes to loving our bodies exactly the way they are and encouraging other women to do the same. It’s no wonder Sports Illustrated chose both of these badass ladies to be in its 2018 Swimsuit Issue next month . We can hardly wait to see them in action.

Because Kate is still pretty new to the scene, you may not know that much about her. Not to worry — we’re here to give you a little insight into her beachy, sparkly life. You ready to fall in love? Because we gave our hearts to Kate a long time ago.

PopSugar