TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 3 February 2018 12:36 CET

Meet Kate Wasley, the sexy model who's bringing body diversity to the SI swimsuit Issue

By The Rainbow
Click for Full Image Size

When it was announced that Australian curve model Kate Wasley would be part of the crew to be featured in the 2018  Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue , we could hardly contain ourselves. The 23-year-old bombshell blonde fires on all cylinders: she’s absolutely gorgeous, she’s a body-positive advocate, and she has a fresh, genuine sense of humor that we can’t get enough of. In  one of her Instagram posts , she wrote, “Got a bikini? Got a body? You got yourself that bikini body.” Preach!

Kate and fellow Aussie model Georgia Gibbs created  an Instagram page called Any BODY , and it’s a magical place where women of all shapes and sizes are equally celebrated. Kate and Georgia continue to be our greatest inspirations when it comes to loving our bodies exactly the way they are and encouraging other women to do the same. It’s no wonder Sports Illustrated chose both of these badass ladies to be in its 2018  Swimsuit Issue next month . We can hardly wait to see them in action.

Because Kate is still pretty new to the scene, you may not know that much about her. Not to worry — we’re here to give you a little insight into her beachy, sparkly life. You ready to fall in love? Because we gave our hearts to Kate a long time ago.

PopSugar


“You must play the game of life to WIN. That is the only way a game should be played”
By: Kevin Abdulrahman

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2018, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists