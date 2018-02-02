Delta Attorney-General Seeks Stronger Ties With Fida, Assures Victims Of Rape, Violence Of Speedy Justice

Delta State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Peter Mrakpor has assured victims of rape and domestic violence of speedy justice even as he said that the Violence Against Persons Bill before the State House of Assembly would further protect the rights of women and children against abuse and violence.

The Attorney-General gave the assurance Thursday when he granted audience to the Delta State branch of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, led by its Chairperson, Mrs. Lauretta Omezi, who led other members of the Federation on an advocacy visit on the Justice Commissioner.

Peter Mrakpor while expressing joy on the impactful presence of FIDA in the State in championing the rights of women and children disclosed his irrevocable commitment to their course and announced the Ministry’s preparedness to grant FIAT to members of FIDA to enable them prosecute offenders.

The Justice Commissioner who also informed the Women Lawyers on current efforts to establish a Rape and Domestic Violence Referral Centre in the State, including a Rehabilitation Centre for victims, charged them to intensify their public enlightenment campaign efforts in order to create adequate awareness.

While lamenting that women and children are the most vulnerable in society, the Attorney-General promised to mobilize staff of the Ministry and other top government functionaries to be part of FIDA road walk to create awareness on rape, cultism, drug abuse and all forms of harmful practices and discrimination against women.

Earlier, the chairperson of Delta FIDA, Mrs. Lauretta Omezi while thanking the Justice Commissioner for his enthusiasm and encouraging Female Lawyers in the Ministry to be members of FIDA, stated that the organization which is non-governmental and non-profit organization has affiliate organization in 73 countries across the globe.

Mrs. Omezi who solicited for partnership with the Ministry towards the attainment of its selfless services, including a request for the establishment of an Office in the Ministry of Justice for the handling of all FIDA related cases, disclosed that FIDA is a dynamic organization whose membership cut across all strata of society including the bench, academia and the business world.

Also speaking, a Senior Law Lecturer of the Delta State University, Oleh Campus, Dr. Mrs. Evelyn Aluta, who gave the vote of thanks, described the Attorney-General as humble, down to earth and constant person.

Mrs. Aluta while reiterating members indebtedness to the Attorney-General for his support in moving FIDA forward, expressed optimism that Delta FIDA stands a chance to favourably compete with their counterparts in other states of the federation with his massive support.