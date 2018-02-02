Be Your Brother’s Keeper Dauda Charges Police Officers

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Department of Operations Delta State Police Command, Idrisu D. Dauda, has advised police officers to love one another and be their brother’s keeper.

The DCP gave the advice, weekend, during a send-forth ceremony organized by the Department in honour of SP. Charles Muka (Rtd), formerly in charge of Patrol and Guard, and ASP. Jacob Igbinehi, the Transport Officer, who retired from the Nigeria Police Force after 35 years of meritorious service.

The DCP who stressed the need for police officers to care for one another, noted that majority of the Nigerian populace would desire that officers and men show more affection towards one another in the course of rendering unalloyed services to society.

He thanked the retired officers for their services to the nation and wished them success in their future endeavours.

While giving the vote of thanks, SP. Charles Muka (Rtd), who spoke on behalf of his colleague, thanked the officers and men of Operations Department and others for their kind gesture and prayed that God would also keep them to end their career in the Force safely.

Senior officers who graced the occasion included the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge Administration, DCP Ngozi Onadeko, ACP Abayomi P. Oladipo in charge of Administration, ACP Peter Wabgara in charge Operations. Each of them, while commending the retired officers, enjoined serving police officers to always be dedicated to their duties and be friendly with their colleagues so that they too, in due course, will also be honoured.