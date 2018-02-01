Imo Guber 2019: Nwosu’s Ambition, A Joke Taken Too Far - Nwagwu

The much touted endorsement of Hon. Uche Nwosu, son-in-law to Governor of Imo State for governorship ambition may have hit the rock with the leaders of Owerri zone speaking furiously on his said endorsements from some quarters, describing such as a panic measure and unrealistic project, which has failed on arrival.

Among one of the leaders who spoke was the former Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly under Achike Udenwa administration, Rt. Hon. Kelechi Nwagwu esq.

Rt. Hon. Nwagwu wondered why anyone in his right frame of mind should endorse Uche Nwosu, whose major credential is his certificate of marriage as the Governor’s son-in-law.

He therefore cautioned those deceiving him as a result of gratification to desist from such inglorious act of supporting impunity, which is tantamount to third term agenda of Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

Speaking further, he revealed that it is foolhardy for anyone to believe that Ikeduru local government where he comes from will ever endorse Hon. Nwosu, who he said will be a colossal failure as he will represent the new face of mediocrity should such ever happen.

He therefore advised Hon. Nwosu to save the money he acquired under his father-in-law that embarking in an unrealistic ambition while warning mischief makers to stop deceiving the Chief of Staff, Government House.

The former deputy Speaker submitted that at the appropriate time, Imolites will choose a Governor with an impeccable character and who undertsands the rudiments of administration and not self acclaimed leaders that have no pedigree to lead the State.