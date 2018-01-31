Stoppage of N11bn FG refund to Ekiti is Fayemi’s wickedness against Ekiti workers taken too far – Gov Fayose

It is with heavy heart and deep sense of responsibility that I

address you today on the latest display of deep-seated hatred against

Ekiti State and its people by leadership of the All Progressives

Congress (APC), especially the Minister of Mines and Steel

Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

When I said that I won't leave office as a debtor of salary, going by

the efforts I have made, I was sure that the over N12 billion owed the

State by the federal government on construction and rehabilitation of

federal roads will be paid to Ekiti like other states this month.

However, I am shocked that in their usual characteristics of working

against every effort to alleviate the sufferings of the people, Dr

Fayemi, through his former Commissioner for Finance, Dapo Kolawole

instituted a case against Ekiti State at Abeokuta, seeking an order to

stop the payment of N11 billion due to Ekiti as refund for

construction and rehabilitation of federal roads.

One wonders why a case involving Ekiti was instituted in Abeokuta when

we have a Federal High Court here in Ekiti. It is clear that this is

an attempt at shopping for court order to prevent Ekiti people from

getting the refund due to the state.

Sadly, the N11 billion refund that should have been paid to Ekiti

State this month is said to have been stopped by the federal

government, relying on the court action.

My question is; must Ekiti people, especially the workers be made to

suffer by their won just because of desperation for the coming

governorship election? Is it by this inhuman act that these APC

people intend to realize their tall dream of taking over Ekiti State

by force?

I consider this as wickedness taken too far against one's own people.

My salary as a governor is under one million naira, now imagine those

workers that will suffer from this wickedness all in the name of

opposition politics.

They believe that when they strangulate this State in terms on

finances, they will be able to have an inroad into the State.

This is even more worrisome when one reflects that it was this same

APC government of Fayemi that plunged the State into huge debt, which

led to irregular payment of salary. On this debt, about N1 billion is

being deducted from Ekiti allocation monthly.

It is equally unfortunate that despite being in charge of the ministry

of solid minerals, his office has not benefitted Ekiti regarding the

available minerals resources in the State. No single road project has

been done in this State since the beginning of the APC federal

government.

It is my belief that the well-being of the people should be the utmost

concern of all of us irrespective of our political affiliation. Ekiti

people must not be made to suffer just because anyone has political

issues with me.

Even though I remain undaunted, I just have to place it on record that

once again, the collective interest of Ekiti and its people is being

sacrificed on the altar selfish political interest.

However, I wish to assure our workers that I will leave no stone

unturned in ensuring that the evil plans of these political

desperadoes in the APC do not materialize. I will use all legal means

to stop this wicked plot to deny our State its legitimate

entitlements.

I also call on Ekiti people to continue to pray against whoever that

is plotting against their well-being.

Ayo Fayose

Governor, Ekiti State

31-01-18