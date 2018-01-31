Police recoverer 19 stolen vehicles, arrest four 

The Osun State Command of the Nigerian Police Force has recovered 19 stolen cars from armed robbers and arrested four suspects.

The cars were recovered from four suspects who are Adeleke Timothy, Akoodu Olufemi, Kehinde Badmos and Adenle Babatunde Olusola.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Fimihan Adeoye paraded the suspects.

12 Toyota Camry cars, four Toyota Corolla cars, one Toyota Highlander Jeep, one Nissan Sunny car, were recovered from the suspects.

The arms recovered from them include one locally made pistol, one life cartridge and charms.

The CP said their arrest was prompted by the complaints by some of their victims including Mrs Nasir Olanike Fatima, Mr Shittu Saheed, Mr Bamidele Babatunde, Mr Adewale Adebiyi and Mr Lateef Akerele.

Adeoye said the suspects would be arraigned in court soon. The CP commended the FSARS men for the operation.