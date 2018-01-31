TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 31 January 2018 08:30 CET

Nigerian Army Constructs Road Into Heartland Of Sambisa Forest

By Ahmed Abu, The Nigerian Voice, Maiduguri

In its determined efforts of making Sambisa forest a habitable and also training ground, the Nigerian Army is following up its ongoing clearance operations with road construction into main heartland of the forest and adjoining towns.

A statement issued Wednesday by Col. Kingsley Samuel, DDAPR, 7 Division, Nigerian Army Maiduguri said already, work has commenced in earnest along Gwoza-Yamteke-Bitta road, as well as the reconstruction of the road from Gwoza-Yamteke-Bitta-Tokumbere, leading into Sambisa forest.











For lack of political vision and commitment the people wallow in abject poverty.
By: Lord Aikins Adusei

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2018, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists