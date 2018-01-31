Imo Guber 2019: Imo Youths Accuse Uche Nwosu Of Witch-hunt, Retrogressive Actions

The Youth Structural Heads of All Progressives Congress accused Uche Nwosu of threats and arm twisting tactics with a view to coercing them into joining his campaign organisation called Ugwumba Movement.

The youth group under the aegis of concerned Imo Youths warn the Chief of Staff to desist from such inglorious acts, describing such actions as undemocratic and retrogressive.

They therefore called on Governor Okorocha as the leader of the party to call him to order so as not to jeopardize the electoral chances of the party during 2019 elections.

The group advised that appointments to various offices should be a function of competence and loyalty to the party in power rather than consideration to only those who belong to his campaign organisation, wondering why they should be threatened to be dropped should they fail to join Ugwumba campaign structure.

The youth alleged that Governor Okorocha has been tacitly allowing his son-in-law to continue in the inglorious act, which they say is fast killing the party. According to the them, they wondered how those supporting Nwosu felt that they could sell him to Imolites, while describing as a hard sell.

The group particularly regretted how the foundational structure, Agenda, with which Governor Okorocha relied upon to win 2011 election could be relegated to the background and has been totally blacklisted from the scheme of things in the government they formed.

They wondered how Governor Okorocha could be cajoled into believing that political neophytes and merchants can win elections especially at a time his profile is at the lowest layer.

The youths leaders therefore warned for the reversal of the present witch-hunt game from Uche Nwosu, the Chief of Staff, Government House so as to avoid calamity that may befall the party as no one will be ready to stick out his neck for a rejected commodity.