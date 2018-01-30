Unless Jobs Are Created For The Youths, We Will Continue To Face Security Challenges In Nigeria.. . Senator Ndume

The former Senate Leader, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume has asserted that unless concerted and deliberate efforts are made to address the Issues of unemployment, abject poverty and lack of education in the country, security problems such as kidnapping, assassination, Boko Haram insurgency, religious and communal crises will continue to face the nation.

Senator Ali Ndume who stated this in an interactive session with newsmen in his Maiduguri resident said, “ I am worried by the level of unemployment, poverty and lack of education among our youths. If concerted and deliberate action is not put in place, the level of kidnapping, assassination, Boko Haram insurgency , religious and communal crises will continue”.

He also said, “I couldn’t believe it, the day we went to Sokoto state, some youths are “chanting Ku bamu aiki, ko mu baku” (meaning, provide us with job or we will provide you with job as our leaders).

The federal lawmaker said, " this is an indication that there is a greater danger ahead before us If we did not act fast and address the issues of poverty and job creation”.

Senator Ndume added that as political leaders, " we have the responsibility to create jobs and provide an enabling environment for all citizens of the country to survive and leave a comfortable life as Nigerians", stressing that, "because the cardinal responsibility of every government is provide security and welfare to its citizens".

On the issue of 2019 general elections, he said , he always leave his destiny in the hands of God to decide for him, as his initial plan when he joined politics was to be chairman of his local government area but he ened up being a member of House of Representatives and subsequently, today a senator of the federal republic of Nigeria.

Ndume further explained that he wondered why Nigerians always think that the bulk of the national budget annually goes to the National Assembly knowing fully well that the largest size of the budget goes to the civil service who are the civil servants in the country, adding that, even with the monthly pay to the federal lawmakers, most of the National Assembly members after leaving office end up finding it difficult to pay the school fees of their children.