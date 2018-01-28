Bola Ajibola Offers Scholarships At Crescent Varsity's 13th Matriculation

No fewer than thirty students,mostly indigent, clinched Bola Ajibola Academic and Moral Excellence Scholarship at the 13th matriculation ceremony of Crescent University Abeokuta.The institution was founded in 2005 by the former judge of the International Court of Justice.

The Vice Chancellor,Professor Ibraheem Gbajabiamila, announcing this shortly after the ceremony on behalf of the the Proprietor His Excellency Judge Bola Ajibola,stressed that it was in furtherance of the fulfillment of the corporate social responsibility embarked upon since the inception of the university.

VC, CRESCENT UNIVERSITY,PROF. IBRAHEEM GBAJABIAMILA READING HIS MATRICULATION ADDRESS

Earlier,while congratulating all matriculating students, Prof. Gbajabiamila urged them "to make the best use of the golden opportunity presented by your admission into Crescent University Abeokuta", and counselled them to be conscious of the expectations of their parents and guardians as well as sacrifices they had made to see them through the university.

The vice chancellor said although a total number of 416 students were matriculating in Colleges of Arts, Social and Management Sciences(CASMAS);Natural and Applied Sciences (CONAS); Information and Communication Technology(CICOT); Environmental Sciences (COES); Bola Ajibola College of Law(BACOLAW) and School of Postgraduate Studies, a week's extension of admissions by Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) would increase the number.

A CROSS-SECTION OF CRESCENT UNIVERSITY STUDENTS READING THEIR MATRICULATION OATH

In his matriculation address, Gbajabiamila noted that "it is our resolve to train and produce men and women of strong character and integrity who will build a virile and just society.All these are encapsulated in the vision and mission of the university and they have served as the elixir and driving force of our institution".

While expressing appreciation to Crescent University Parent Forum and alumni,he praised governments of Kano, Sokoto,Zamfara and Lagos States for their generous scholarship awards to their state students in recent past.