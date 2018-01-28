Nigerian writer cries out to celebrities to help in brother's battle with cancer

Fiction writer and author of Catharsis Abiola A.A has appealed passionately to Nigerian celebrities for help. The graduate of Dramatic Arts Department, OAU in an Instagram post pleaded with his favourite stars to help save his brother, Abdulwaheed Abiola, who is facing a fierce battle with cancer - Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Abiola kicked off the #SaveAbiola campaign online two weeks ago and has been able to raise Seven Million Naira with the support of kind-hearted Nigerians. His brother needs Thirteen Million Naira.

While expressing his gratitude for the positive responses so far, Abiola is asking for more support to raise the total amount of money needed for the operation.

His words:

"My brother, Abdulwaheed Abiola, is a 32 year old engineer battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma - a type of cancer that attacks the lymphatic system. Abiola is the 3rd born in a family of four children raised by a single mother. He graduated from the University of Ibadan. Abiola is an engineer at KIA Motors (Dana Motors), he also organizes tutorials for students in his spare time, helping them prepare for exams, but his condition has left him unable to work as much he did before.

Our mom has already used all that's left of her savings to cater for his treatments since he was diagnosed about two years ago. He has been going through various medical treatments at the University Teaching Hospital, Ibadan, Nigeria, but his situation hasn't improved, and his doctors have since advised him to leave the country as he needs specialized treatment which includes a combination of a Bone Marrow Transplant and Chemotherapy to save his life.

We have already selected a specialised hospital in India to undertake the treatment. Our family is hoping to raise 32,000 US$ (about 13 million Naira) that will cater for his medical expenses, transport and accommodation costs which will enable him to go through his treatment in India. We hope to be able to start his treatment as soon as February.

Please save my brother, help him beat cancer, help him restart his life and help him live his dreams. No donation is too small and everything will help to ensure that he is able to get the essential medical treatment he needs.

Any funds not spent will be donated to a charity supporting others who are also fighting cancer. God bless you as you donate and as you keep him in your prayers."

We sincerely plead with everyone including distinguished celebrities and artist, Abiola deserves to live, he deserves health, he deserves to smile again.

Save Abiola, Save the nation!"

Please forward all donations to - 0693199843, Abiola Abdulwaheed Abimbola. Access Bank Plc.

For enquiries, please call - 0705 692 4385, 08069008534 or send a DM to @abiola_a_a on Instagram.

