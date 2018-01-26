TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Crime & Punishment | 26 January 2018 12:20 CET

High Court Sentences Dep Director MMC to One Year Imprisonment Over Fraudulent Withdrawal of N3.8 Million Pension Fund .... As EFCC Drags Her to Court

By Ahmed Abu, The Nigerian Voice, Maiduguri
Click for Full Image Size

Justice Fadau Umar of Borno State High Court 13 sentenced one Aisata Abba Kwana, a Deputy Director of Finance with the Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC) to one year imprisonment on a-two count charge of "obtaining by false pretence" over N3.8 million of her deceased brother.

This followed the dragging of the accused by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to the High Court to secure the conviction of the senior local government official in Borno State for the fraudulent withdrawal of a pension fund belonging to a deceased.

“The convict is hereby sentenced to one year imprisonment on the two counts charge prepared against her with a fine of (N250, 000.00) two hundred and fifty thousand Naira. The years are to run concurrently,” Justice Umar declared.


"YOUR TURN WILL SURELY COME, YOU ONLY HAVE TO JOIN THE QUEUE TILL IT COMES TO YOUR TURN".
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2018, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists