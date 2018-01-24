Eight Libya returnees killed, seven others injured in auto crash

Eight returnees from Libya have been reported dead, while seven others were injured in an auto crash along Sagamu expressway .

The auto accident , which occurred along Ijebu Ode-Sagamu expressway, Ogun State involved a white Toyota Hiace 18-seater commercial bus marked AYB 479 XA and a blue and white Volvo truck registered as KSF 79 XL.

It was gathered that the victims were on their way to Lagos to TB Joshua, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN to seek financial assistance , after being informed that the pastor gives out N50,000 each to Libya returnees, who arrived through Lagos.

Vanguard reports that the bus conveyed 15 Libya returnees, who left Benin and going to Lagos after being profiled by the Edo State Task Force on Anti-human Trafficking and Illegal Migration.

The Ogun State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Mr. Clement Oladele confirming the incident said the driver of the truck drove against the traffic and had a head-on collision with the bus.

“Those injured were taken to General Hospital, Ijebu-Ode and the bodies of the dead were deposited at the hospital mortuary,” he said.

Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy to Governor Godwin Obaseki Mr. Crusoe Osagie expressed sadness over the incident.

”It is not like they were kept in prison as in Libya. They might have embarked on the trip to Lagos on their own. However, the government will make efforts to reach the families of those who died or are injured.