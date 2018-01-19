Alex Ekwueme for burial on Feb.2

The burial committee set up to plan a state burial for Late Alex Ekwueme says the former Vice President will be buried on Feb.2.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, made this known while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

Mustapha, who is the chairman of the committee, was represented by Dr Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Productivity, who is also a member of the committee.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee, which was inaugurated on the Dec.15, 2017, has come up with a nine day long Programme for the burial.

The programme will start from the Jan.19 to Feb.2, 2018.

The SGF described the first elected vice president of Nigeria as an accomplished Architect, Town planner, Philanthropist and politician.

Mustapha noted that the death of Ekwueme was a painful loss to his family and the nation at large, while announcing the details of the ceremony as follows:

On Friday Jan.19 at 2.p.m, there will be a Memorial Service at Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina Lagos, while at 5.p.m, there will be the Evening of Tributes and Music at Muson Centre, Onikan Lagos.

On Saturday Jan.27 at 2.p.m, there will be a Memorial Service at St Marylebone Parish Church London.

On Sunday, Jan.28 at 6.p.m, there will be a Service of Songs and evening of tributes at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Similarly, on Monday, Jan.29 at 12 p.m., there will be a Parade of Honour at the Presidential wing, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, after which body departs immediately to Enugu and will be received by south-east governors at the airport.

On Tuesday, Jan.30 at 4.p.m, there will be a Service of Songs at Cathedral Church of the Good Shepherd, Independence Layout Enugu.

Accordingly, on Wednesday Jan.31 at 10.a.m, there will be South-East commendation service at Okpara square Enugu.

On Thursday, Feb.1 at 10 a.m., body departs for Awka at 12. p.m., there will be Anambra Commendation service at Ekwueme square, Awka.

Also at 4p.m body departs for Oko, Ekwueme's home town and at 5.p.m, there will be service of songs at his residence.

Also, on Friday, Feb.2 at 8.a.m, there will be lying-in-state at his residence; and 11.a.m will be the funeral service, at St. John the Divine Church, Oko, followed by interment and reception.

On Sunday, Feb.11 at 9 a.m, there will be an outing service, at the St John the Divine Church, Oko.

The SGF, however, called on all professional groups and individuals whose lives and interests were impacted on by the departed statesman to be part of the burial ceremonies to pay him their last respect.(NAN)