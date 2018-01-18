Beyond sponsoring public exam forms

When I see a public official or politician deciding to 'empower' his

people by sponsoring their public examinations (SSCE/UTME) forms, I

regard such as a misplaced priority. Education promotion is always

important but some gaps are still left unfilled.

You may not agree with me. Just take a look at this. What happens

before the exam to prepare such candidates? What becomes of them after

they pass or fail? Will that politician do anything for them

afterwards?

You can guess that after paying for the exams, the beneficiaries are

likely abandoned. There is the issue of those who would see the 'free

money' as an opportunity not to take their studies seriously. They end

up failing since no adequate preparation was even made to coach them

properly ahead of their exams.

Beyond that, the ones who strive on their own and excel have the

hurdles of exorbitant tuition to cross. That's especially if they're

not well guided in terms of what school to choose. Many federal

universities are the cheapest and the top best. Thus, candidates

should be advised to choose one of such as most state and private

tertiary institutions charge exorbitantly.

Sponsors of candidates to write public examinations need to rethink

how they spend their funds. Their spendings and efforts should be

directed rather to improving the quality of education students

receive. Adequate teacher welfarism and training would be a way to

start.

Rather than just spending money to sponsor the entire exam for each

candidate, an option may be to fund a part of it for registration and

leave the rest of funding to the candidate. People value what they

strive for than what they get on a golden platter.

We may want to replicate the Katsina style too. The government there

stopped sponsoring 'free forms' for all SSCE candidates last year and

replaced it with a refunding measure. It however encouraged their

parents to source funds while ensuring that the students were well

prepared for the exams. The condition for getting a refund was that

you pass the exams with the minimum required standards for not less

than 5 credits including Mathematics and English.

Without a conducive learning condition for both teachers and students,

the monies devoted to sponsoring candidates for public exams would

just turn out largely as wastage. The philanthropy should extend to

equipping the school labs and libraries, spending on extra coaching

for the students while setting in motion a sustainable way of funding

those candidates' education.

Rather than paying just for the exams, the sponsors may as well equip

these candidates and their parents/guardians through skill acquisition

and trade so that they would have little or no course to keep waiting

funding as education progresses. We appreciate those already paying

for WAEC, NECO and JAMB form but they have to do beyond that.

Abdussalam Amoo is passionate about education. He blogs at EduCeleb.com