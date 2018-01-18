Ukah Inspects Upgrade Of Asaba DBS Equipment As TV Test Transmission To Begin Soon

The Delta State Government is committed to ensuring that the signals of the Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS), Asaba, Television and Radio arms were received in every part of the state.

Information Commissioner in the state, Mr. Patrick Ukah, disclosed this Wednesday when he paid an unscheduled visit to the station to inspect ongoing work on the resuscitation of the media outfit.

Mr. Ukah said that following briefing by the contractor handling the job, he was confident that the television arm of the station would be fully back on air in a short while, pointing out that test transmission is expected to commence soon.

He said the state government handled the restoration of the station in three phases, beginning with solving problems caused by the flood which ravaged the station last year, the installation of new antenna, followed by the repair of the transmitters and connecting both Ubulu-Uku and Asaba stations to 33kva public power supply.

He said that the third phase would involve the resuscitation of DBS, Warri, and training of staff, adding that Delta Broadcasting Service, Asaba, would be received in over six states of the federation.

The Information Commissioner called on staff of the station to show dedication, commitment and passion in the discharge of their duties with a view to making the media outfit compare favourable with other stations.

While commending the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the Commissioner noted that the Governor was not deterred by the myriad of challenges facing DBS, Asaba, but tackled the problems headlong hence the success story witnessed today.

The Commissioner for Information was accompanied on the tour of the station by the functioning Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Paul Osahor, and the General Manager, DBS, Asaba, Lady Evelyn Binitie.