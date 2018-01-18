Ndukwe Goes Tough, Suspends NURTW Activities, Stops Revenue Collection Agents In Council

Barely 11 days after he was sworn-in, as Chairman, as Oshimili North local government area, Delta State, Louis Ndukwe, vowed to bring peace and lasting security to the area.

The chairman has also put a halt to the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the council area.

The decision was taken Wednesday during a security meeting attended by the Divisional Police Officers and Directorate of State Security (DSS) personnel in the local government area.

A statement signed by the Executive Chairman of the Local Government Council, Hon Ndukwe, revealed that the decision became inevitable due to intelligence report received on Tuesday night of an impending factional overthrow and counter overthrow of leadership within the local government area.

According to the statement, all measures taken over time by security personnel in the local government area to bring lasting and peaceful resolution to the impending breakdown of peace, law and order by the members and agents of the Union proved abortive as lives and property in the local government have come under severe threat.

The Chairman said that the Council in invoking its right to own and manage Motor Parks, would lean on “Schedule 4 made pursuant to Section 7 of the 1999 Constitution, paragraph 1E thereof, which provides for Establishment, Maintenance and Regulation of Slaughter Houses/Slabs, Markets, Motor Parks and Public Convenience”.

He said that the suspension order would be in place till sanity and peace is guaranteed by members of the Union.

Meanwhile, Hon. Ndukwe has notified the general public, residents, property and business owners, that all contracts with Revenue Collectors for the year 2017 has expired.

He advised them to stop all payments of rates and fees through any agents, staff or proxies till further notice.

The Chairman charged them to report any activities of anyone claiming to be acting on behalf of the council to any nearby police station or directly to the authorities of the Council at Akwukwu Igbo, its administrative headquarters.