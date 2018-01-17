TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

17 January 2018

Gov Gaidam Condoles APC National Secretary

By Ahmed Abu, The Nigerian Voice, Damaturu

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe state has condoled and sympathized with the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chairman Governing Board of Nigeria Shippers' Council, Hon. Mai Mala Buni over the death of his children, Musa Abdullahi, 23 and Jibrin Abdullahi, 26 whom he is their guardian.

The duo died yesterday in a motor ghastly accident along the Damaturu-Buni-Yadi road.

Funeral prayers were led by the Yobe State Liaison Officer on Religious Affairs Ustaz Babagana Mallam Kyari,.

The governor also prayed Almighty Allah to forgive the deceased and grant them al-Jannatul Firdausi.

Gaidam further prayed Almighty Allah (SWT) to give their parents and families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.


