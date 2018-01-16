Imo Guber 2019: Oguta Community Drums Support For Madumere

Harvest of solidarity visits from communities and groups across Imo State to the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere have continued unabated, which pundits have described as strong indication to his acceptability and support to succeed governor Okorocha.

Among the long list of communities that paid the Deputy Governor solidarity visits, calling him to run for the exalted position of Governorship, the leadership of Izombe youths led by Deacon Don Igbo and the President of Izombe Youths Association, Ichie Chukwuemeka Nwaopara led a delegation of youths in solidarity visit to the Deputy Governor yesterday at his country home, Lake Malinda, Achi, Ezi-Mbieri community, Mbaitoli local government area of Imo State.

Speaking on the reason for their visit, Deacon Don Igbo told the Deputy Governor that their visit was not unconnected with the appreciation of his personality and leadership qualities and his strong support to Governor Okorocha, attributing it to the success story of rescue mission administration.

Deacon who is the Government Liaison Officer (GLO) of Izombe community encouraged Prince Madumere to continue in his humility of heart and effort in contributing to the uplift of the people of Imo State.

His words; “We are not unaware of your antecedents. Your peace exploits in the oil communities in Imo State. We have seen someone who is not intoxicated by power. You dedication to duty is well appreciated by our people. We are here to assure you that we shall go all the way with you. There are things we do. In due course especially when the chips are down, count us in. We are with you.”

In the same vein, the President of Izombe Youths Association youths group under the aegis of Izombe Central Youth Association, Ichie Chukwuemeka Nwaopara, said the youths of Izombe Central have decided to identify with him following his track record of humility, loyalty and performance. He assured him of the unwavering support of the youths of the area in his political ambition, adding that 21 villages that make the community were all represented.

Responding, the number two citizen of the State thanked them for the visit, describing it as a good tonic that will spur him to remain resolute in his chosen path of honour.

He enumerated some of the achievements of the rescue mission government and effort so far made to achieve a developed state.

He called on the youth of the area and other communities to always seek peace and embrace dialogue in times of misunderstanding and other challenges, adding that no society progresses in the midst of crises.

While accepting their resolve to work with him, he assured them he will carry them along in his activities.

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere flanked by Ven. Dr. Sunday Iherue, Chaplain of Chapel of Praise, Anglican Communion, Deacon Don Igbo, the Govt. Liaison Officer of Izombe Central, Ichie Chukwuemeka Nwaopara, President of Izombe central youth association and other youth leaders of the 21 villages of Izombe central

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere in a warm handshake with the leader of Izombe central of Oguta LGA of Imo State, Deacon Don Igbo leading a youth group on a solidarity visit to the Deputy Governor at his country home, Achi, Ezi-Mbieri, Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, ina warm handshake with the Ichie Chukwuemeka Nwaopara, President of Izombe Central Youth association when they paid a solidarity visit to the Deputy Governor at his country home, Lake Malinda, Achi, Ezi-Mbieri, Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State