Okorocha proposes Asian city in Imo As he receives a delegation of Imo Concerned Citizens Asia

Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has proposed a residential layout in the state to harbour all the state diasporeans in Asia whenever they relocate back home or on a visit. The new layout will be known as Asian City.

He made the proposal on Monday, 15th January 2018 while receiving a group under the aegis of the Imo Concerned Citizens Asia. According to the governor, this became necessary following the investments the citizens are bringing to the state and he added that adequate profiling of the members would be put into consideration before its final approval.

Governor Okorocha who informed the visitors that the ongoing construction of the Imo International Cargo airport at Ngor Okpala would be completed in May 2018. He urged them to take advantage of it and other viable projects in the state to increase the economy of the state.

He equally informed the group that presently, he is creating seventy cities in the state in the replica of the state capital to bring even development to all parts of the state.

Earlier in his speech,the coordinator of the group, Alex Okoro had intimated Governor Okorocha that they had come to identify with his Rescue mission government after hearing about his numerous achievements.

Okoro also on behalf of the group vowed to support the continuity of the legacy of Gov. Rochas, insisting that their resolve was based on the achievements of the governor in the past six years.

