Our Proposed Christian Literature Document Will Be Ready Soon – Ancaps

The president of the first Christian writers’ body known as the Association of Nigerian Christian Authors and Publishers, Mr. Wole Adedoyin on Monday made it known to pressmen that the body is ready to give Nigeria Christian authors a policy document which will guide and provide details how such are written.

The body also used the avenue to unveil her 2018 projects part of which includes, first national Christian writers’ summit, Nigerian Christian literature award, young Christian writers’ mentorship scheme, publishing project, quarterly workshop to mention but few.

According to Adedoyin, many Christian writers write without knowing what type of genre they are writing. The proposed Christian literature policy document will be useful for Christian devotional writing, Christian essays, Christian letters, biblical commentaries, tract writing, Christian-themed fiction, Christian poetry, morality play, mystery play, Christian, journals and hagiographical works.