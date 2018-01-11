Fayose chides Buhari over appointment of northerner as NIA DG, Says; “Buhari is unrepentant sectional leader”

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has chided President Muhammadu

Buhari over replacement of the sacked National Intelligence Agency

(NIA) Director General, Ambassador Ayo Oke with Ahmed Rufai Abubakar,

a northerner, saying; “The President has further demonstrated to

Nigerians that he is an unrepentant sectional leader, who does not

care about the feelings of people from other parts of the country.”

The governor said; “With the appointment of Ahmed Rufai Abubakar as

the NIA Director General, all heads of security agencies are now

northerners and the question is, is this what those who enshrined

federal character in our constitution envisaged?”

The governor's Special Assistant on public Communications and New

Media, Lere Olayinka, quoted him as saying in a statement issued in

Ado Ekiti on Thursday, that seeing what President Buhari has turned

the country to, the forefathers of Nigeria, who laid the foundation of

the country on equity, justice and fairness will be lamenting wherever

they are now.”

He said; “Ambassador Ayo Oke was removed from office the same day

Babachir Lawal was removed as Secretary to the Government of the

Federation. While Lawal's replacement came from his home State, Oke's

replacement came from the north. That is unacceptable.”

Governor Fayose, who reminded Nigerians of the President Buhari's

directive that the World Bank should shift its focus to the northern

region of Nigeria, maintained that “because of the President's

nepotism, religious bigotry and favouritism, Nigeria is now more

divided than ever before.

He said it remained on record that President of the World Bank Group,

Jim Yong Kim reportedly said that in his very first meeting with

President Buhari, he (Buhari) said specifically that he would like the

World Bank to shift its focus to the northern region of Nigeria.

The governor said “President Buhari has consistently demonstrated that

he is an ethnic champion, a religious bigot and the number one

promoter of disunity in Nigeria. This he has done again with the

appointment of yet another northerner as the NIA Director General.

“Even at a point, the National Chairman of the President's party, the

All Progressives Congress (APC), John Oyegun had to openly fault the

appointments made by the President, saying that as many as three

people were appointed from one ward in a local government in the

north.

“The implication of what the President has done is that, when Security

Council meeting is held today, apart from one or two insignificant

people, those in the meeting will be people from one section of the

country.

“Even para-military agencies are headed by people from President

Buhari's section of the country. This is unfair.”

Reminding Nigerians of his earlier warnings that President Buhari was

operating as a president of the Northern Nigeria only and the the

appointments made by the President negated the principle of federal

character, Governor Fayose said; “Those who argued then that the

President made the appointments on merit should come to the open to

tell Nigerians, especially those from the south that there is no one

that merited appointment as Director General of NIA.

“Like I said before, those politicians, who painted the picture of a

changed President Buhari to Nigerians before the 2015 presidential

election must have seen now that he (Buhari) can never change from an

ethnic champion to a nationalist,” Governor Fayose said.