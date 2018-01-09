Nigerian Air Force Helicopter Suffers Mishap... Cas Constitute Board Of Inquiry To Investigate Mishap

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Mi-17 Helicopter has suffered a mishap while undertaking a mission in the ongoing counterinsurgency operation in the North East.

A statement issued Tuesday by Air Vice Marshal, OLATOKUNBO ADESANYA, Director of Public

Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force said the incidence, which occurred on 8th January 2018, resulted in significant damage to the helicopter.

According to the statement, there was, however, no loss of lives as a result of the incidence.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has immediately directed the constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incidence, in line with global best practices.

The NAF continues to solicit the understanding and support of the general populace as it daily strives to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians.