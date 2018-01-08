Graduate Constructs Mini-Hydro Plant that Generates Power for a Village

32-year-old Augustine Otuokwa Ogar, a graduate of Electronic and Computer Technology, has constructed a 200 watts mini hydroelectric power plant that generates electricity for the plant site and its surrounding Mgbaeshuo village of Wula Community, Eastern Boki, in Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State.

Ogar constructed the plant with locally selected materials and equipment, which he intelligently put together. He converted the kinetic energy of a flowing stream water into electric energy that is now used in homes in the village.

Generated on a small-scale with ‘run-off’ installation of a naturally flowing stream water to turn and revolve its turbine, the water rushes past the turbine, hitting its blades and causing it to spin and rotate, converting the water’s kinetic energy into mechanical energy. The water then finally flows out of the stream and continues its journey downstream.

“When the turbine spins, the electromagnetic field converts the mechanical energy into electric energy. The flow rate of the stream water is low because it is not a dam or waterfall. This is a small stream with low flowing water, yet I was able to convert it to bring pressure and fall like a dam,” he said.

He added that with the necessary encouragement and support from government and good-spirited Nigerians, he can generate power from his locally constructed hydroelectric plant to serve the entire local government and senatorial district in his state.

Source: IWIN