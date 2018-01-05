Electrification Of 37 Federal Universities And 7 University Teaching Hospitals On Course - Rea

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has clearly disclosed that the planned Energizing Education Programme (EEP), which aims to provide dedicated and reliable electricity to 37 Federal Universities and 7 University Teaching Hospitals is on course for delivery in 2018.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO), REA, Damilola Ogunbiyi made the disclosure while assuring the public that a campaign to deny our Federal Universities and University Teaching Hospitals the opportunity to access uninterrupted power is unacceptable, emphasizing that majority of the Universities under the EEP are located in rural communities; hence, the REA’s involvement.

Damilola stated some milestones have been achieved indicating REA’s continued commitment to implement the programmes namely, approval by the Federal Executive Council, the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Phase I universities as follows: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi, Bayero University Kano, Usumanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto, Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi, Nnamdi Azikwe University, Anambra, University of Lagos, Akoka, Federal University of Petroleum Resources Delta, Obafemi Awolowo University and Obafemi Awolowo Teaching Hospital,the inclusion of this project in the 2017 and proposed 2018 budget, no Objection to award contracts from the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) for the Phase I EEP projects has been obtained and approval from Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).