Ogoni Day 24th Anniversary: Ogoni Battles Ignorance

The Ogoni Central Indigenous Authority, today launched a campaign to educate the people to fight ignorance.

President of Ogoni Central Indigenous Authority, Dr. Goodluck Diigbo said the campaign became necessary, because ignorance slows down progress in the homeland.

“It has been 24 years since the first Ogoni Day of January 4, 1993. If you are 24 years of age, you are no longer a baby. Sometimes you can be an adult and still act like a baby, partly because of ignorance. We must educate our people in order to fight ignorance, and get rid of this worst disease of our times. Is everywhere. You can still hear the cries of babies among us. They often scream and threaten fire and brimstone about entitlements. We must do our part to move our self-government forward, and not look for others to blame or threaten. This is our moment, ” Diigbo said.

Diigbo praised Ogoni women who now lead the battle against ignorance at all levels.

Women spoken about what they are doing to fight ignorance, and vowed to fight to carry the battle to all villages.

Thousands of people observed the anniversary today at the Ken Saro-Wiwa Peace and Freedom Center Bori.