Buhari reappoints Rotimi Amaechi campaign director ahead of 2019 elections

President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly reappointed the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, as his campaign Director-General for the 2019 election, This Day reports.

.Although the president has not come out to declare his intention but has given hints that he might seek a second term in Office.

Twice last year, Buhari had hinted about the possiblity of him seeking a second term.

First, he did so during a summit on counter-terrorism in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, and the second time last November, when he visited Kano State on a two-day working visit.

Amaechi, who led Buhari's campaign in 2015, has reportedly been issued a letter of appointment for next year's election and would make an official announcement on his appointment anytime soon.

The minister of Transport is likely to hold a press briefing in the next few days to announce his reappointment as well as unveil the agenda for the Buhari 2019 project.

-Thisday

