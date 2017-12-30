Gov Gaidam Grants Pardon to 5 Prisoners

His Excellency Governor Ibrahim Gaidam FCNA, FCPA has granted pardons to five prisoners convicted and jailed for various offences in two prisons across the state.

A statement issued Saturday by Alhaji Abdullahi Bego, the

Director General Press Affairs to His Excellency Governor Ibrahim Gaidam said the pardons were granted based on the Prerogative of Mercy powers conferred on the governor by Section 212 (1) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and based on the recommendation of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy chaired by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Ahmed Mustapha Goniri.

The prisoners affected by the governor’s pardons are:

1. Mohammed Gidado – Convicted and sentenced to ten years in prison and serving term at Potiskum Medium Security Prison.

2. Adamu Hardo - Convicted and sentenced to four years in prison and serving term at Potiskum Medium Security Prison.

3. Kachallah Bukar - Convicted and sentenced to two years in prison and serving term at Gashu’a Prison.

4. Jibrin Mohammed - Convicted and sentenced to three years in prison and serving term at Potiskum Medium Security Prison.

5. Baba Isa - Convicted and sentenced to ten years in prison and serving term at Potiskum Medium Security Prison.

The pardons granted by the governor were with immediate effective.