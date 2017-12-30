President Buhari Says Chibok Abducted School Girls Are Still in His Mind, Assures Return of The Remaining Girls

President Muhammadu Buhari declared that his heart remained memorable for the remaining 113 abducted Chibok school girls still being held by the Boko Haram insurgents.

Buhari made the declaration Saturday while addressing Chibok communities in Chibok town, noted that the scenario surrounding the abduction of the girls was regrettable.

He also stressed that the he was not comfortable. with the unfolding events.

The President who was represented by Senator Mohammed Ndume, representing Borno south, explained that Federal Government has unveiled new strategies to ensure the release of the remaining kidnapped girls.

Senator Ndume said the president urged parents of the affected girls and the entire Chibok community to exercise patience and remain calm as all possible measures were being put in place to turn their agony into jubilation.

"I'm here to visit my constituency to convey message from President Muhammadu Buhari, who sent me to tell you of his administration's determination to end the boko Haram insurgency threatening peaceful coexistence.

The president assured you that the abducted Chibok school girls still being held by Boko Haram terrorists were still in his mind.

"There are some lapses in the first phase of negotiation that led to the release of the other Chibok school girls. President restated his commitment to ensure release of the remaining girls still in captivity", Ndume said.

"The president equally directed me to tell you that he had wished to visit Chibok and see things for himself, but because of tight scheduled, he is unable to do so.

"But he said his mind is always with you, he feels your pains and cries over the inability to secure the release of your daughters", Ndume added.

According to Senator Ndume, President Buhari also implored the community to engage in massive commercial agriculture to boost their sources of income.

In an interview with newsmen, tje Chairman of the Abducted Chibok School Girls Parents' Movement for Rescue, Malam Yakubu Nkeki, expressed delight over the renewed assurances of President Buhari to secure the freedom of the remaining abducted school girls.

Malam Nkeki thanked President Buhari for his endless concern, determination and display of solidarity.

He assured the support and cooperation of the parents of the abducted school girls and the entire community in the ongoing counterinsurgency operations.