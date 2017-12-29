Borno Assembly Satisfy With 2017 Budget Implementation

The Speaker said the governor has successfully implemented the 2017 budget yesterday at the 2018 Budget presentation saying, "we are indeed satisfied with the tremendous projects execution by the governor and implementation of the 2017 budget"

" The implementation as we observe, was centered on the reconstruction and rehabilitation of communities ravaged by the boko haram insurgents", Lawan said.

"I therefore, call on all the citizens of the state to support the governor and rally round him to complete the good works he has started".

The Speaker also called on the Federal Government to resume work at the oil exploration site in the Lake Chad region.

Lawan assured that the speedy passage of the 2018 appropriation bill presented to the house by the governor, stressing hat, the house will ensure speedy deliberation and passage of the 2018 budget for implementation to enable the governor continue the good works he has been doing in the interest of the people and state.

The Speaker further commended the efforts and sacrifices of the Nigerian troops, other security agents, civilian JTF, the media, students unions, labour unions, women organizations, legal bodies and all other organizations as well as individuals that have contributed in one way or the other in ensuring peace was restored and finally returns to the state.

He pledged to impress on the Federal Government through the Forum of States House of Assembly for the immediate rerun of NNPC workers to the oil exploitation site in the Lake chad basin.

The lawmaker also assured the governor that the house will do everything possible to ensure the successful passage and implementation of the 2018 budget which was aimed at resettling and empowering the IDPs and rebuilding the ravaged communities destroyed by the boko haram insurgents.

He maintained that the house was fully in support of the governors plans to resettle and improve the welfare of the displaced IDPs and their livelihood by empowering them with poverty alleviation materials and skills acquisition facilities among others.

