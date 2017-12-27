President Buhari’s Son, Yusuf, sustains Head Injury after a Terrible Power Bike Crash.

Why he dared death for love of the thrill

Yusuf Buhari loved the thrill of riding a power bike. He lived for the kick of careening though jagged roads and tumultuous vehicular traffic. From one end of the highway, he felt like thunderbolt on wheels as the wind struck his face and howled musically against the steel casing of his fancy helmet.

But on Tuesday, December 26, the music stopped; the wind stopped howling melodiously against his fancy helmet as he veered off the road and crashed while attempting to overtake a friend’s bike in a competitive race for pride, and bragging rights in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The crash occurred last night, while Yusuf raced with his friend in Abuja. He veered off the road and crashed as he tried to overtake his friend’s bike.

Consequently, the son of Nigeria’s Head of State and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, suffered a head injury and multiple fractures. The Capital findings revealed that Yusuf is currently in coma even as Special Adviser to the President on Media Affairs, Femi Adesina, maintained that he is in stable condition.

Adesina said: “Yusuf Buhari had a bike accident last night around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. He broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition. The President and his wife, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son.”

While Nigeria commiserates with the Buhari family and wishes Yusuf speedy recovery, his family would do right to caution him against embarking on such perilous escapades in future.

A precautious mind would be wary of the perils characteristic of Nigerian highways; such mind would tirelessly worry about the risk involved in daring extremely bad roads and careless drivers to race for a thrill on the country’s major high ways but such fussiness is never the preoccupation of the average power bike rider and thrill enthusiast on Nigerian roads.

They should make him understand that it is foolhardy to ride a power bike at the same velocity as a superfast automobile on the fabled Formula One racetrack. The roads are different in Nigeria and not the same as the million dollar spewing Formula One racetrack.

-The Capital-