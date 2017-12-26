Troops Chase Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists 

This evening, there was an attempted attack by suspected Boko Haram terrorist who came with Person Borne Improvised Explosives Devices (PIED) and gun trucks to steal foodstuff and also attack troops around Molai area, outskirts of Maiduguri, but met stiff resistance from troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE who repelled them and secured the community.

No lost of lives to our troops and normalcy has since been restored. Meanwhile troops have been on the trail of the remnants of the terrorists.

Unfortunately, during their retreat, they set two vehicles on fire and some thatched houses at the outskirts of the city gate. Both ground troops and the Nigerian Air Force are on hot pursuit and interdicting the fleeing terrorists that are now in disarray.

Maj Gen RI Nicholas, Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE