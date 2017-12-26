YOSG disburses N300m furniture loan facility to civil servants

The Head of Service, Yobe State, Alhaji Saleh Abubakar has said that civil servants in the state would have reasons to smile in 2018 as government plans to disburse N300 million furniture loan facility) to the state civil servants in 2018

Abubakar who revealed this in a media chat yesterday with members of the Correspondent’s Chapel in his office in Damaturu, Yobe State capital during a courtesy visit said the move by the Gaidam's administration was to motivate the workers to perform efficiently and effectively.

“Within my six months in office as head of service, we undertook the training of thousands of workers in Nigeria and abroad. These trainings help them come up with a lot of ideas that will help the government,” Sale said.

The HOS further said that government was making efforts to settle all outsandungpension and gratuity of local government workers.

He added most of the staff from old Borno civil service are going on retirement soon.

“Employment opportunity will be open to our teeming graduates when the old hands leave the system after their 35 years of service.”

On non-payment of workers’ leave grant, he blamed the situation on the economy, assuring that government will resume payment in due course.

Mr. Abubakar also used the forum to called on the civil servants in the state to reciprocate the gesture by showing dedication to duty.

Chairman of the Correspondents chapel, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar told the Head of service that he and his colleagues were at his office to congratulate him on his appointment as well as to brief them on his achievements within the last six months. End