Ikpokpo Vow To Deliver Democratic Dividends, Good Governance To Isoko South
Ahead of the January 6, 2018 local government election, the immediate
past chairman of Isoko South local government area and former
chairman, Delta state chapter, Association of Local Government of
Nigeria, (ALGON), Sir Constantine Itiako Ikpokpo, fondly called Malik,
has ended his ward to ward campaign rally.
Ikpokpo, who is seeking second term in office has vowed that when
re-elected as chairman of the council, he would deliver to his people
dividends of democracy.
At Oleh, Irri, Uro, Aviara, Olomoro, Emede, Igbide, Umeh, Enwhe,
Okpolo and Uzere wards visited, Ikpokpo, assured the people of better
governance with human face and people oriented programmes even as he
wooed the electorates to cast their votes for all the Peoples
Democratic Party, (PDP) candidates in the forthcoming local government
election.
High points of the two days rally was courtesy visits to traditional
rulers and the presentation of flags to PDP councillorship candidates
at their various wards by the local government party chairman and
Ikpokpo.