End Fuel Scarcity, ADP Urges Buhari

"The Action Democratic Party, (ADP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari who also is the substantial Minister of Petroleum, his Minister of state for Petroleum Dr. Ibe Kachikwu and NNPC GMD, Maikanti Baru to treat and end the fuel scarcity affecting the country as a matter of urgency.

"In a statement issued in Lagos on Saturday morning by the ADP, Lagos Spokesman, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, he said that “Nigerians are in a helpless situation with citizens spending hours to queue at filling stations in a bid to just to buy PMS.

"On the 2nd of March 2015, few days to the general election, General Buhari condemned the former President Goodluck Jonathan for not attending to the issue of fuel scarcity in a tweet via his official twitter handle @MBuhari saying that "The countless man hours that will be spent at petrol stations today will reduce our productivity as a nation. This should not be so. -GMB"

"Shortly after he won in 2015, Nigerians suffered a prolonged fuel scarcity that lasted for about six months. The President who spoke like an angel when he was a candidate under the APC, showed less concern about the suffering of the Nigerian people instead he was busy issuing threats to Labour Unions who embarked on strike due to scarcity and hike and was trading blames.

"The same scarcity of fuel is repeating itself now in December 2017 and it is making the already bad situation in the country worse and unbearable. We want President Buhari to show concern for the sufferings of innocent citizens who voted for him with the hope that Nigeria will witness speedy development but are seriously disappointed.

"In addition to the harsh economic conditions, many citizens who are supposed to be traveling for the yuletide are stranded and travelling has become practically impossible.

“ADP urges the federal government to sort out the issue urgently. The President should realize that he is there because of the mandate given to him by Nigerians and he should wake up to his responsibility to make the lives of our people easier

"ADP will not toe this ugly line of subjecting Nigerians through unnecessary hardship because this is against the reason why the citizens have leadership. Our party is poised and prepared to bring development in all areas including through human capital development and infrastructure. ADP will ensure that all our refineries are functioning optimally as our target shall be to have 70% local production while we gradually reduce imports to zero.

"Nigerians are encouraged to join ADP, a winning party in order to Make Nigeria Better and Great"