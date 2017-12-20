“Stop Using My Name to Extort People”- Magu Warns

Again, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, wishes to alert members of the public about the activities of some persons who have been dropping the name of its Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, and extorting unsuspecting members of the public. Members of the syndicate have been parading themselves as either close friends or members of the Magu family. They have been defrauding unsuspecting members of the public on the pretext that they were acting on behalf of the acting chairman. This is in spite of repeated warnings by the Commission, that the acting chairman has not mandated anybody to solicit for bribes on his behalf.

The EFCC for the umpteenth time wishes to reiterate its warning to members of the public to refrain from dealing with fraudsters with claims that they have influence to secure soft landing for suspects in matters before the Commission.

These fraudulent individuals have no relationship whatsoever with Mr. Magu and the EFCC. “I have not mandated anybody to collect money on my behalf from any person or organisation. It is not in my character to do so otherwise I will not be in this office. I am contented with what I am paid at the end of the month”, Magu said.

He called on members of the public, especially relatives and friends of persons under investigation by the Commission to quickly report any person who approaches them with a proposal to collect bribe on his behalf for the release of their loved ones, to the Commission. “Anyone caught trying to tarnish my hard earned reputation and integrity must be prepared to face the music”, the EFCC boss warned.

Mr. Magu has promised that the Commission will discharge its duties, “guided solely by the fear of Almighty God, the overriding interest of our fatherland, Nigeria and the rule of law and not any pecuniary motive”.

The public are advised to report solicitations for bribe to the EFCC or the nearest police station. Reports can also sent to these hotlines: 09-9044571, 09-9044572, 09-9044573 or by email to: [email protected] ,