Paris Club Refund: Details of What Each State Received

Reports say the money was released together with the allocations from the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC).

Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun

The accountant general of the federation, Idris Ahmed has announced that the Federal Government has released another tranche of the Paris Club Refund.

Ahmed, according to The Cable News, said that took the step, so that Nigerians will enjoy the Christmas well.

The ministry of finance also told newsmen that the payments came up to N243, 795,465,195.20.

1 ABIA 5,715,765,871.48

2 ADAMAWA 6,114,300,352.68

3 AKWA-IBOM 10,000,000,000.00

4 ANAMBRA 6,121,656,702.34

5 BAUCHI 6,877,776,561.25

6 BAYELSA 10,000,000,000.00

7 BENUE 6,854,671,749.25

8 BORNO 7,340,934,865.32

9 CROSS RIVER 6,075,343,946.93

10 DELTA 10,000,000,000.00

11 EBONYI 4,508,083,379.98

12 EDO 6,091,126,592.49

13 EKITI 4,772,836,647.08

14 ENUGU 5,361,789,409.66

15 GOMBE 4,472,877,698.19

16 IMO 7,000,805,182.97

17 JIGAWA 7,107,666,706.76

18 KADUNA 7,721,729,227.55

19 KANO 10,000,000,000.00

20 KATSINA 8,202,130,909.85

21 KEBBI 5,977,499,491.45

22 KOGI 6,027,727,595.80

23 KWARA 5,120,644,326.57

24 LAGOS 8,371,938,133.11

25 NASARAWA 4,551,049,171.12

26 NIGER 7,210,793,154.95

27 OGUN 5,739,374,694.46

28 ONDO 7,003,648,314.28

29 OSUN 6,314,106,340.62

30 OYO 7,901,609,864.25

31 PLATEAU 5,644,079,055.41

32 RIVERS 10,000,000,000.00

33 SOKOTO 6,441,128,546.76

34 TARABA 5,612,014,491.52

35 YOBE 5,413,103,116.59

36 ZAMFARA 5,442,385,594.49

37 FCT 684,867,500.04

FG confirms allocations

The Federal Government on Saturday, December 16, 2017, said it has released the final tranche of the Paris Club to 27 state governments.

The Director, Home Finance, Federal Ministry of Finance, Mrs Siyanbola Olubunmi, confirmed the release of the fund.

Speaking at the end of the Federation Account Allocation Committee meeting held at the headquarters of the ministry of finance.