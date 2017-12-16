Petrol Hoarding; Security, NNPC team discover 144 trucks

Security agents and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) monitoring team have discovered 144 trucks of petrol not streamed by some marketers in Kano.

The NNPC Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Ughamadu stated that the team was set up to rapidly end petroleum products supply gaps in parts of the country.

He noted that the hoarded products were meant to feed Kano and its environs.

He added that “sequel to the discovery, resurfaced trucks have been sent to discharge their products at designated locations.

”Of the 144 trucks discovered, 26 were for Katsina, while 118 trucks were to discharge their products in Kano and its environs.

'”NNPC warns marketers across the country to desist from acts that may heighten supply gaps noticeable in some remaining parts of the country.

“Security agencies have been detailed to go on the trail of any marketer who may be hoarding products.”

The spokesman added that the corporation's monitoring team had also affirmed, after combing Abuja, that fuel queues had disappeared in the Federal Capital City. (NAN)